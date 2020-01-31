Listen Live Sports

Denver, Oral Roberts meet in conference play

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Denver (5-18, 1-8) vs. Oral Roberts (11-10, 4-4)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as Denver faces Oral Roberts. Denver fell 93-87 to South Dakota on Thursday. Oral Roberts lost 76-61 to South Dakota State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Emmanuel Nzekwesi has put up 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing E. Nzekwesi is Deondre Burns, who is producing 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. The Pioneers are led by Ade Murkey, who is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Pioneers have scored 77.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADE: Murkey has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oral Roberts is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 11-5 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 6-10 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 27th nationally. The Denver defense has allowed 75.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 278th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

