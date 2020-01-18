DePaul 79, No. 5 Butler 66

BUTLER (15-3)

Thompson 2-6 3-4 7, Baldwin 6-16 4-4 16, McDermott 2-6 4-4 10, Tucker 4-9 2-4 13, Golden 2-5 0-0 4, Smits 0-0 2-3 2, Nze 2-3 0-0 4, Battle 3-5 0-0 8, David 1-3 0-0 2, Baddley 0-0 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 15-19 66.

DEPAUL (13-5)

Moore 3-13 2-2 9, Coleman-Lands 4-7 9-11 20, Reed 8-9 5-5 23, Butz 2-5 5-8 9, Weems 3-7 2-2 11, Gage 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 1-1 1-2 3, Ongenda 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-45 25-32 79.

Halftime_DePaul 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-21 (Tucker 3-7, Battle 2-3, McDermott 2-4, Nze 0-1, Thompson 0-1, David 0-2, Baldwin 0-3), DePaul 10-17 (Weems 3-4, Coleman-Lands 3-5, Reed 2-3, Gage 1-1, Moore 1-4). Fouled Out_Nze, Moore. Rebounds_Butler 29 (McDermott 8), DePaul 24 (Reed 9). Assists_Butler 8 (Thompson 6), DePaul 16 (Moore 8). Total Fouls_Butler 23, DePaul 21.

