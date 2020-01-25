Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 70, Ill.-Chicago 69

January 25, 2020 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-13)

Boahen 5-12 0-2 12, Ferguson 2-5 1-1 6, Bridges 8-14 2-2 18, Wiley 2-4 3-4 7, Ottey 4-6 0-0 11, Ahale 1-3 0-0 3, Diggins 1-5 2-2 5, Blount 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 1-1 5, Ejim 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 26-56 9-13 69.

DETROIT (6-16)

Brandon 6-7 3-3 15, Davis 5-15 0-0 13, Moore 4-11 8-8 16, Legrand 3-5 0-0 6, Miller 4-6 3-3 11, Calipari 1-2 0-1 3, Hofman 0-0 0-0 0, Isiani 1-3 0-0 3, Rose 0-4 0-0 0, Gorman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 14-15 70.

Halftime_Detroit 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 8-22 (Ottey 3-4, Boahen 2-6, Ahale 1-3, Diggins 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Taylor 0-2), Detroit 6-23 (Davis 3-8, Calipari 1-2, Gorman 1-2, Isiani 1-3, Legrand 0-1, Miller 0-1, Moore 0-6). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 30 (Bridges 9), Detroit 24 (Brandon 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 14 (Boahen, Bridges 3), Detroit 12 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 20, Detroit 16. A_1,866 (8,295).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in