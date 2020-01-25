Detroit 70, Ill.-Chicago 69

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-13)

Boahen 5-12 0-2 12, Ferguson 2-5 1-1 6, Bridges 8-14 2-2 18, Wiley 2-4 3-4 7, Ottey 4-6 0-0 11, Ahale 1-3 0-0 3, Diggins 1-5 2-2 5, Blount 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 1-1 5, Ejim 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 26-56 9-13 69.

DETROIT (6-16)

Brandon 6-7 3-3 15, Davis 5-15 0-0 13, Moore 4-11 8-8 16, Legrand 3-5 0-0 6, Miller 4-6 3-3 11, Calipari 1-2 0-1 3, Hofman 0-0 0-0 0, Isiani 1-3 0-0 3, Rose 0-4 0-0 0, Gorman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 14-15 70.

Halftime_Detroit 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 8-22 (Ottey 3-4, Boahen 2-6, Ahale 1-3, Diggins 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Taylor 0-2), Detroit 6-23 (Davis 3-8, Calipari 1-2, Gorman 1-2, Isiani 1-3, Legrand 0-1, Miller 0-1, Moore 0-6). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 30 (Bridges 9), Detroit 24 (Brandon 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 14 (Boahen, Bridges 3), Detroit 12 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 20, Detroit 16. A_1,866 (8,295).

