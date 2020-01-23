Detroit 76, IUPUI 64

IUPUI (5-16)

Burk 10-22 0-0 25, Goss 7-11 1-3 15, Minnett 6-17 0-0 15, Weatherford 3-8 0-2 6, Depersia 0-5 0-0 0, Kemp 1-2 0-0 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Kenyon 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-66 2-7 64.

DETROIT (5-16)

Davis 7-21 8-8 27, Brandon 9-10 0-0 18, Moore 4-10 0-0 8, Legrand 0-1 1-2 1, Calipari 3-9 0-0 9, Hofman 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 2-6 2-2 6, Isiani 1-1 0-0 3, Rose 0-2 0-0 0, Gorman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 11-12 76.

Halftime_Detroit 41-22. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 8-29 (Burk 5-12, Minnett 3-12, Kemp 0-1, Depersia 0-2, Weatherford 0-2), Detroit 9-29 (Davis 5-14, Calipari 3-8, Isiani 1-1, Gorman 0-1, Hofman 0-2, Moore 0-3). Rebounds_IUPUI 35 (Goss 12), Detroit 41 (Brandon 12). Assists_IUPUI 16 (Minnett 5), Detroit 19 (Davis, Miller 5). Total Fouls_IUPUI 13, Detroit 11. A_1,624 (8,295).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.