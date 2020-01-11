Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit’s Drummond ejected against Chicago

January 11, 2020 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit center Andre Drummond was ejected early in the second half of the Pistons’ matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Replays showed Drummond throwing the ball off the back of Bulls center Daniel Gafford’s head. Gafford also received a technical foul from the exchange, and Drummond was tossed after a review with 10:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Pistons were down 63-52 at the time. Drummond finished the game with nine points and four rebounds — his first time all season being held below nine rebounds.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program