Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Monday At Tranquilo Golf Course Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Final x-won on seventh playoff hole x-Gaby Lopez, $180,000 65-69-71-66—271 -13 Nasa Hataoka, $127,649 66-69-68-68—271 -13 Inbee Park, $127,649 65-68-67-71—271 -13 Mi Jung Hur, $74,933 69-70-70-63—272 -12 Brooke M. Henderson, $74,933 67-66-72-67—272 -12 Annie Park, $54,681 68-73-68-64—273 -11 Lexi Thompson, $42,935 66-71-69-68—274 -10 Sei Young Kim, $42,935 66-69-67-72—274 -10 Celine Boutier, $36,049 66-69-69-71—275 -9 Nelly Korda, $32,808 73-67-69-67—276 -8 Moriya Jutanugarn, $30,377 68-71-73-65—277 -7 Cydney Clanton, $26,624 69-69-69-71—278 -6 Angela Stanford, $26,624 65-72-70-71—278 -6 Danielle Kang, $26,624 63-73-71-71—278 -6 Amy Yang, $22,844 68-69-76-66—279 -5 Jessica Korda, $22,844 70-68-71-70—279 -5 Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,062 68-73-69-70—280 -4 Brittany Lincicome, $19,685 71-72-70-68—281 -3 Georgia Hall, $19,685 70-71-71-69—281 -3 Cheyenne Knight, $18,632 68-70-74-70—282 -2 Marina Alex, $17,984 66-81-68-68—283 -1 Pernilla Lindberg, $17,336 70-73-73-68—284 E Bronte Law, $16,688 69-73-72-72—286 +2 Eun-Hee Ji, $15,756 74-67-76-70—287 +3 In Gee Chun, $15,756 71-71-73-72—287 +3 Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,906 75-76-73-68—292 +8

