Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 20, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Monday
At Tranquilo Golf Course
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Final
x-won on seventh playoff hole
x-Gaby Lopez, $180,000 65-69-71-66—271 -13
Nasa Hataoka, $127,649 66-69-68-68—271 -13
Inbee Park, $127,649 65-68-67-71—271 -13
Mi Jung Hur, $74,933 69-70-70-63—272 -12
Brooke M. Henderson, $74,933 67-66-72-67—272 -12
Annie Park, $54,681 68-73-68-64—273 -11
Lexi Thompson, $42,935 66-71-69-68—274 -10
Sei Young Kim, $42,935 66-69-67-72—274 -10
Celine Boutier, $36,049 66-69-69-71—275 -9
Nelly Korda, $32,808 73-67-69-67—276 -8
Moriya Jutanugarn, $30,377 68-71-73-65—277 -7
Cydney Clanton, $26,624 69-69-69-71—278 -6
Angela Stanford, $26,624 65-72-70-71—278 -6
Danielle Kang, $26,624 63-73-71-71—278 -6
Amy Yang, $22,844 68-69-76-66—279 -5
Jessica Korda, $22,844 70-68-71-70—279 -5
Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,062 68-73-69-70—280 -4
Brittany Lincicome, $19,685 71-72-70-68—281 -3
Georgia Hall, $19,685 70-71-71-69—281 -3
Cheyenne Knight, $18,632 68-70-74-70—282 -2
Marina Alex, $17,984 66-81-68-68—283 -1
Pernilla Lindberg, $17,336 70-73-73-68—284 E
Bronte Law, $16,688 69-73-72-72—286 +2
Eun-Hee Ji, $15,756 74-67-76-70—287 +3
In Gee Chun, $15,756 71-71-73-72—287 +3
Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,906 75-76-73-68—292 +8

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate