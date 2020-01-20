Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Monday
|At Tranquilo Golf Course
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Final
x-won on seventh playoff hole
|x-Gaby Lopez, $180,000
|65-69-71-66—271
|Nasa Hataoka, $127,649
|66-69-68-68—271
|Inbee Park, $127,649
|65-68-67-71—271
|Mi Jung Hur, $74,933
|69-70-70-63—272
|Brooke M. Henderson, $74,933
|67-66-72-67—272
|Annie Park, $54,681
|68-73-68-64—273
|Lexi Thompson, $42,935
|66-71-69-68—274
|Sei Young Kim, $42,935
|66-69-67-72—274
|Celine Boutier, $36,049
|66-69-69-71—275
|Nelly Korda, $32,808
|73-67-69-67—276
|Moriya Jutanugarn, $30,377
|68-71-73-65—277
|Cydney Clanton, $26,624
|69-69-69-71—278
|Angela Stanford, $26,624
|65-72-70-71—278
|Danielle Kang, $26,624
|63-73-71-71—278
|Amy Yang, $22,844
|68-69-76-66—279
|Jessica Korda, $22,844
|70-68-71-70—279
|Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,062
|68-73-69-70—280
|Brittany Lincicome, $19,685
|71-72-70-68—281
|Georgia Hall, $19,685
|70-71-71-69—281
|Cheyenne Knight, $18,632
|68-70-74-70—282
|Marina Alex, $17,984
|66-81-68-68—283
|Pernilla Lindberg, $17,336
|70-73-73-68—284
|Bronte Law, $16,688
|69-73-72-72—286
|Eun-Hee Ji, $15,756
|74-67-76-70—287
|In Gee Chun, $15,756
|71-71-73-72—287
|Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,906
|75-76-73-68—292
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.