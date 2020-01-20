Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

January 20, 2020 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Monday
At Tranquilo Golf Course
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Final

x-won on seventh playoff hole

x-Gaby Lopez, $180,000 65-69-71-66—271
Nasa Hataoka, $127,649 66-69-68-68—271
Inbee Park, $127,649 65-68-67-71—271
Mi Jung Hur, $74,933 69-70-70-63—272
Brooke M. Henderson, $74,933 67-66-72-67—272
Annie Park, $54,681 68-73-68-64—273
Lexi Thompson, $42,935 66-71-69-68—274
Sei Young Kim, $42,935 66-69-67-72—274
Celine Boutier, $36,049 66-69-69-71—275
Nelly Korda, $32,808 73-67-69-67—276
Moriya Jutanugarn, $30,377 68-71-73-65—277
Cydney Clanton, $26,624 69-69-69-71—278
Angela Stanford, $26,624 65-72-70-71—278
Danielle Kang, $26,624 63-73-71-71—278
Amy Yang, $22,844 68-69-76-66—279
Jessica Korda, $22,844 70-68-71-70—279
Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,062 68-73-69-70—280
Brittany Lincicome, $19,685 71-72-70-68—281
Georgia Hall, $19,685 70-71-71-69—281
Cheyenne Knight, $18,632 68-70-74-70—282
Marina Alex, $17,984 66-81-68-68—283
Pernilla Lindberg, $17,336 70-73-73-68—284
Bronte Law, $16,688 69-73-72-72—286
Eun-Hee Ji, $15,756 74-67-76-70—287
In Gee Chun, $15,756 71-71-73-72—287
Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,906 75-76-73-68—292

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate