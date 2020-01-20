Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Monday At Tranquilo Golf Course Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Final

x-won on seventh playoff hole

x-Gaby Lopez, $180,000 65-69-71-66—271 Nasa Hataoka, $127,649 66-69-68-68—271 Inbee Park, $127,649 65-68-67-71—271 Mi Jung Hur, $74,933 69-70-70-63—272 Brooke M. Henderson, $74,933 67-66-72-67—272 Annie Park, $54,681 68-73-68-64—273 Lexi Thompson, $42,935 66-71-69-68—274 Sei Young Kim, $42,935 66-69-67-72—274 Celine Boutier, $36,049 66-69-69-71—275 Nelly Korda, $32,808 73-67-69-67—276 Moriya Jutanugarn, $30,377 68-71-73-65—277 Cydney Clanton, $26,624 69-69-69-71—278 Angela Stanford, $26,624 65-72-70-71—278 Danielle Kang, $26,624 63-73-71-71—278 Amy Yang, $22,844 68-69-76-66—279 Jessica Korda, $22,844 70-68-71-70—279 Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,062 68-73-69-70—280 Brittany Lincicome, $19,685 71-72-70-68—281 Georgia Hall, $19,685 70-71-71-69—281 Cheyenne Knight, $18,632 68-70-74-70—282 Marina Alex, $17,984 66-81-68-68—283 Pernilla Lindberg, $17,336 70-73-73-68—284 Bronte Law, $16,688 69-73-72-72—286 Eun-Hee Ji, $15,756 74-67-76-70—287 In Gee Chun, $15,756 71-71-73-72—287 Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,906 75-76-73-68—292

