Diane leads CS Northridge past UC Santa Barbara 79-67

January 31, 2020 2:06 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 26 points as Cal State Northridge got past UC Santa Barbara 79-67 on Thursday night.

Terrell Gomez added 22 points and Darius Brown II 14 for the Matadors (9-14, 4-3 Big West Conference), who made 8 of 16 3-pointers and shot 57% overall. Festus Ndumanya grabbed eight rebounds.

Max Heidegger scored a season-high 30 points for the Gauchos (13-8, 2-4) and Amadou Sow added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Matadors improve to 2-0 against the Gauchos on the season. Cal State Northridge defeated UC Santa Barbara 83-75 on Jan. 22. Cal State Northridge faces Hawaii on the road on Saturday. UC Santa Barbara faces Long Beach State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

