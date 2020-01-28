Listen Live Sports

Diggs lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 67-61

January 28, 2020 9:49 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points and Bowling Green beat Ball State 67-61 on Tuesday night to win its seventh straight, it’s longest Mid-American Conference win streak in 40 years.

Justin Turner scored 20 points and Daeqwon Plowden added seven and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Falcons (16-5, 7-1), who seized control with a 12-0 second-half run and held on. Dylan Frye made six assists.

Tahjai Teague scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points for the Cardinals (11-9, 4-3). Jarron Coleman had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Bowling Green faces Buffalo on the road on Friday. Ball St. matches up against Ohio at home on Saturday.

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

