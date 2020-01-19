Dixon scores 21 as Grand Canyon beats Kansas City 69-66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mikey Dixon scored seven of his 21 points in the final two minutes as Grand Canyon beat Kansas City 69-66 on Sunday.

Carlos Johnson had 18 points for Grand Canyon (7-11, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Alessandro Lever added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had four points and 10 rebounds.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer to give the Antelopes a 48-38 lead with 14 minutes remaining but UMKC scored 13 of the next 16 points to make it 51-all with seven minutes left. Rob Whitfield made a 3 to trim Kansas City’s deficit to 63-61 with 23 seconds to go but Dixon made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

UMKC led for just 19 seconds early in the first half.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points and six rebounds for the Roos (9-11, 2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Jordan Giles added 13 points and Rob Whitfield scored 12. Freshman Josiah Allick added 11 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Grand Canyon plays Seattle at home on Thursday. UMKC matches up against California Baptist on the road on Saturday.

