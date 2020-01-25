Listen Live Sports

Domask leads Southern Illinois over Illinois State 58-55

January 25, 2020 5:54 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 19 points, including a go-ahead basket with 28 seconds remaining, and Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 58-55 on Saturday for the Salukis’ first win at Redbird Arena since 2006.

Domask muscled into the paint to score with 28 seconds left for a 56-54 lead. After Zach Copeland made 1 of 2 free throws for the Redbirds, Barret Benson sank two at the line for SIU. Domask missed two free throws with 10 seconds remaining before Copeland wasn’t close on a wild 3-point attempt.

Domask bounced back from a first half in which he scored only three points and the Salukis trailed 23-17. Eric McGill, scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points. Lance Jones had 12 points.

Copeland scored 24 points with five 3-pointers with Jaycee Hillsman adding 11 points for the Redbirds (6-14, 1-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

The victory was the third in a row for the Salukis (11-10, 5-3) and ended a 12-game road losing streak to the Redbirds that dated to Dec. 29, 2006, when current Salukis head coach Bryan Mullins was a sophomore at SIU. The win also the first in eight true road games this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

