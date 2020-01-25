Listen Live Sports

Dove carries UT-Martin past SIU-Edwardsville 79-76

January 25, 2020 8:15 pm
 
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Quintin Dove had 18 points as UT Martin narrowly beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-76 on Saturday.

Ja’Darius Harris and Parker Stewart added 16 points each for the Skyhawks. Stewart also had seven assists.

Miles Thomas had 14 points for UT Martin (6-13, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Shamar Wright had 18 points for the Cougars (5-16, 2-6). Mike Adewunmi added 15 points. Brandon Jackson had 14 points.

UT Martin plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Thursday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville takes on Austin Peay on the road on Thursday.

