Downhill training canceled again because of poor weather

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — A second women’s downhill training run was canceled on Thursday on the 2014 Sochi Olympic course, putting Saturday’s World Cup race at risk.

The International Ski Federation published a photograph showing the mountain shrouded in fog.

Something similar happened last season at the Rosa Khutor venue when the first World Cup races since the 2014 games were wiped out by the weather for five days.

Three downhill training days lost last season forced the race to be canceled for safety reasons. A revised plan for super-G races on both weekend slots also could not start because of the weather.

Advertisement

Organizers will try again on Friday for the mandatory downhill training run.

A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin did not travel to Russia’s Black Sea coast for the races because she wants to focus on training and rest. Shiffrin also did not travel last year to Sochi, where she won the 2014 Olympic gold medal in her preferred slalom event.

The last top-tier women’s downhill at Rosa Khutor ended in a tie between Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin. Both got Olympic gold medals under sunshine and blue skies.

In the men’s World Cup, downhill training was also cancelled on Thursday at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, to allow course workers to continue preparing the race surface. A practice run is set for Friday ahead of Saturday’s downhill.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.