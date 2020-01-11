Listen Live Sports

Dowtin, Rhode Island pull away from VCU in 65-56 win

January 11, 2020 10:45 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin scored 21 points and Cyril Langevine grabbed 13 rebounds and Rhode Island beat VCU 65-56 on Saturday.

Fatts Russell added 16 points and Tyrese Martin 13 for Rhode Island (10-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10), which ended a two-game losing streak.

Rhode Island built a 30-15 advantage with 4:42 remaining De-Rbefore halftime before VCU closed the half on a 13-5 run. Martin started the second half with a 3-pointer, Dowtin made a layup and Russell a jump shot to extend the lead to 14.

Marcus Santos-Silva’s layup with 6:46 left brought VCU within 51-50 after a 20-6 run, but VCU went scoreless in the last 2-1/2 minutes and Rhode Island pulled away.

VCU (12-4, 2-1), which earned five votes in the AP Men’s Top 25 poll, had its three-game win streak come to an end.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points and Santos-Silva and Marcus Evans each scored 11 for VCU.

