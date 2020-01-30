Listen Live Sports

Doyle scores 21, No. 18 Iowa women beat Penn State 77-66

January 30, 2020 9:31 pm
 
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and No. 18 Iowa beat Penn State 77-66 on Thursday night to extend its win streak to nine games.

McKenna Warnock, who went into the game averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian scored 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa. Warnock, a 6-foot-1 freshman, is averaging 20 points on 22-of-32 shooting (69%) over the last three games.

The Hawkeyes closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 41-25 lead as Penn State missed 12 of its last 13 first-half shots. Doyle hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, giving Iowa (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) its biggest lead at 69-46. The Nittany Lions scored the next 12 points to start a 19-4 run that trimmed their deficit to eight points with 32 seconds to play but got no closer.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points and Makenna Marisa scored 10.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

