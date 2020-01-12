Listen Live Sports

Doyle scores 31, Iowa women beat No. 12 Indiana in 2OT

January 12, 2020 7:51 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime on Sunday.

Iowa (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) extended its home win streak to 30 games and moved into a three-way tie with Indiana and Rutgers atop the conference standings.

Monika Czinano had 23 points and Amanda Ollinger added six points and a career-high 10 assists for the Hawkeyes.

Meyer hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give Iowa a five-point lead – its biggest of the game to that point – with 1:56 left in the second OT. Aleksa Gulbe and Grace Berger made back-to-back layups to trim Indiana’s deficit to 85-84 41 seconds later but Doyle answered with a layup and the Hoosiers got no closer.

The Hoosiers have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to a 63-59 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 20, 1994.

Jaelynn Penn had a season-high 24 points, Gulbe added 18 points and nine rebounds and Berger finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana (14-3, 4-1).

The Hoosiers led by as many as 14 points in the first half and Gulbe hit a 3-pointer to give them a 69-63 lead with 3:23 left in regulation. Iowa scored 11 of the next 16 points to force overtime. Doyle was fouled as she made a layup to make it 74-all but missed the and-1 free-throw attempt with four seconds left in the fourth quarter.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

