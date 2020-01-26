Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Drake 71, Missouri St. 69

January 26, 2020 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOURI ST. (10-11)

Cook 5-17 0-2 12, Mosley 7-14 1-1 16, Black 3-6 0-0 8, Cooper 1-3 0-0 3, Prim 8-19 7-7 23, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, West 2-6 0-0 5, Da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Mohammed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 8-10 69.

DRAKE (15-6)

Wilkins 5-13 0-0 14, Penn 5-13 5-7 17, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, A.Murphy 2-8 3-4 7, Robbins 4-14 1-1 9, Sturtz 4-6 2-3 10, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Ernst 2-2 0-0 4, Pilipovic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-67 12-17 71.

Halftime_Drake 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-25 (Black 2-5, Cook 2-9, Cooper 1-2, West 1-3, Mosley 1-4, Hall 0-2), Drake 9-25 (Wilkins 4-8, Penn 2-3, Jackson 2-5, Thomas 1-3, A.Murphy 0-1, Sturtz 0-2, Robbins 0-3). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Missouri St. 46 (Cook 13), Drake 36 (Penn 8). Assists_Missouri St. 10 (Cooper 5), Drake 15 (Penn 8). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 18, Drake 13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site