Drake 71, Missouri St. 69

MISSOURI ST. (10-11)

Cook 5-17 0-2 12, Mosley 7-14 1-1 16, Black 3-6 0-0 8, Cooper 1-3 0-0 3, Prim 8-19 7-7 23, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, West 2-6 0-0 5, Da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Mohammed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 8-10 69.

DRAKE (15-6)

Wilkins 5-13 0-0 14, Penn 5-13 5-7 17, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, A.Murphy 2-8 3-4 7, Robbins 4-14 1-1 9, Sturtz 4-6 2-3 10, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Ernst 2-2 0-0 4, Pilipovic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-67 12-17 71.

Halftime_Drake 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-25 (Black 2-5, Cook 2-9, Cooper 1-2, West 1-3, Mosley 1-4, Hall 0-2), Drake 9-25 (Wilkins 4-8, Penn 2-3, Jackson 2-5, Thomas 1-3, A.Murphy 0-1, Sturtz 0-2, Robbins 0-3). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Missouri St. 46 (Cook 13), Drake 36 (Penn 8). Assists_Missouri St. 10 (Cooper 5), Drake 15 (Penn 8). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 18, Drake 13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.