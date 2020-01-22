Drake 73, Evansville 50

DRAKE (14-6)

Sturtz 5-5 0-0 10, Wilkins 3-10 2-2 9, A.Murphy 3-6 0-0 8, Robbins 6-17 4-4 16, Penn 5-11 1-1 14, Jackson 3-4 0-0 9, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Pilipovic 1-2 2-2 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 1-1 0-0 2, Gholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 9-9 73.

EVANSVILLE (9-11)

Riley 1-3 2-2 4, Newton 2-4 3-4 8, Frederking 1-8 0-0 2, Henderson 2-4 0-0 6, Labinowicz 1-6 2-2 4, Hall 3-10 1-1 7, Givance 3-3 0-3 9, Cunliffe 2-8 1-2 5, Kuhlman 1-6 2-2 5, Straub 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 11-16 50.

Halftime_Drake 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Drake 10-16 (Penn 3-3, Jackson 3-4, A.Murphy 2-2, Pilipovic 1-1, Wilkins 1-5, Thomas 0-1), Evansville 7-29 (Givance 3-3, Henderson 2-4, Newton 1-1, Kuhlman 1-3, Riley 0-1, Labinowicz 0-2, Cunliffe 0-4, Hall 0-4, Frederking 0-7). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Drake 36 (Robbins 8), Evansville 29 (Hall 7). Assists_Drake 21 (Penn 8), Evansville 10 (Riley, Henderson 3). Total Fouls_Drake 21, Evansville 13. A_4,913 (10,000).

