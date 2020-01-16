Drexel 63, Elon 41

ELON (5-14)

McIntosh 6-16 0-0 12, Ervin 2-9 0-0 4, Woods 2-9 1-3 6, Sheffield 4-12 0-0 10, Hannah 3-6 0-0 7, Poser 1-1 0-1 2, Wooten 0-3 0-0 0, Pack 0-2 0-0 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Radja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 1-4 41.

DREXEL (11-8)

Wynter 10-14 5-5 27, Walton 6-14 4-7 16, Okros 0-2 2-2 2, Butler 6-12 3-4 15, Juric 0-3 1-2 1, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Bickerstaff 1-4 0-0 2, Perry 0-1 0-1 0, Kararinas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 15-21 63.

Halftime_Elon 21-20. 3-Point Goals_Elon 4-24 (Sheffield 2-3, Hannah 1-2, Woods 1-5, Pack 0-1, Wooten 0-3, Ervin 0-4, McIntosh 0-6), Drexel 2-10 (Wynter 2-3, Washington 0-1, Juric 0-2, Okros 0-2, Walton 0-2). Fouled Out_Woods. Rebounds_Elon 23 (McIntosh 8), Drexel 41 (Butler 15). Assists_Elon 10 (McIntosh, Woods, Sheffield, Poser, Wooten 2), Drexel 13 (Juric 4). Total Fouls_Elon 22, Drexel 16. A_1,007 (2,509).

