Drexel 84, William & Mary 57

WILLIAM & MARY (14-6)

Van Vliet 2-6 0-0 5, Loewe 4-9 1-2 10, Scott 4-10 2-2 12, Knight 11-22 5-5 28, Hermanovskis 0-1 0-0 0, Ayesa 0-3 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-6 0-0 0, Blair 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-59 8-11 57.

DREXEL (12-8)

Walton 8-14 2-2 23, Wynter 8-14 4-5 20, Butler 6-7 5-6 17, Juric 2-4 0-0 5, Bickerstaff 1-1 4-4 6, Okros 2-5 0-0 5, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 2-4 0-0 5, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Kararinas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 15-17 84.

Halftime_Drexel 34-24. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 5-22 (Scott 2-7, Loewe 1-2, Van Vliet 1-3, Knight 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, Hermanovskis 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ayesa 0-3), Drexel 9-18 (Walton 5-7, Washington 1-2, Green 1-3, Juric 1-3, Okros 1-3). Rebounds_William & Mary 23 (Knight 9), Drexel 34 (Butler 12). Assists_William & Mary 9 (Scott 4), Drexel 19 (Wynter 7). Total Fouls_William & Mary 16, Drexel 14. A_1,147 (2,509).

