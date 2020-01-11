Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Duffy, Sjerven lead No. 22 South Dakota women to 77-44 win

January 11, 2020 4:01 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciarra Duffy and Hannah Sjerven combined for 14 points in a pivotal third quarter and No. 22 South Dakota beat Omaha 77-44 on Saturday for the Coyotes’ fourth straight win

The Coyotes (15-2, 4-0 Summit League) extended a two-point first-quarter lead to 13 at halftime and then outscored the Mavericks (6-11, 1-3) 21-4 in the third quarter. Duffy had eight points and Sjerven six. Omaha was only 2-of-11 shooting in the third quarter with six turnovers.

Duffy finished with 16 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds. Sjerven had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Taylor Frederick added 11 points and Chloe Lamb 10.

The Mavericks didn’t have a player in double figures, going 3 of 15 from the arc and giving up 20 points off 21 turnovers.

The Coyotes re-entered the Top 25 this week. They have won 20 of the last 22 games in their series with Omaha.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

