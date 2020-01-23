Duke 88, Syracuse 58

DUKE (10-9)

Akinbode-James 2-5 0-0 4, Odom 11-14 1-1 23, Williams 3-4 2-2 8, Gorecki 5-13 8-9 19, Lambert 1-3 0-0 3, Claude 0-0 0-0 0, Nwoke 0-1 0-0 0, Schubert 0-0 0-0 0, Baines 1-2 0-0 2, Boykin 5-9 0-0 15, Goodchild 1-6 0-0 3, Patrick 4-10 3-3 11, Totals 33-67 14-15 88

SYRACUSE (9-9)

Strautmane 2-7 2-2 7, Finklea-Guity 2-4 0-0 4, Cooper 4-10 1-2 11, Engstler 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 3-14 8-13 14, Djaldi-Tabdi 5-8 2-2 12, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Colome 1-2 0-2 3, Hyman 1-7 0-0 2, Washington 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 20-62 13-21 58

Duke 21 28 22 17 — 88 Syracuse 11 17 20 10 — 58

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-15 (Williams 0-1, Gorecki 1-4, Lambert 1-1, Boykin 5-6, Goodchild 1-3), Syracuse 5-30 (Strautmane 1-6, Cooper 2-7, Engstler 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Alexander 0-1, Colome 1-2, Hyman 0-4, Washington 1-4). Assists_Duke 19 (Gorecki 9), Syracuse 14 (Cooper 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 47 (Odom 6-10), Syracuse 33 (Colome 2-3). Total Fouls_Duke 19, Syracuse 18. Technical Fouls_Syracuse Lewis 1. A_2,106.

