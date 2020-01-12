Listen Live Sports

Dungee scores 38, No. 21 Arkansas dumps Mizzou 90-73

January 12, 2020 5:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Taylah Thomas added a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas overcame a slow start to defeat Missouri 90-73 on Sunday.

The Tigers scored the first six points of the game and had a 10-point lead in the first quarter, which ended with the visitors on top 22-14. Dungee had 10 points in the second quarter, including the last eight, and had 17 at the break, when the Razorbacks led 34-30.

Dungee opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, part of an 8-0 and ended it with a buzzer-beating 3 for a 62-50 lead. A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter broke the game open.

Alexis Tolefree scored 13 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) and Thomas scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Arkansas shot 56% in the second half (20 for 36) after shooting 32% (12 of 37) in the first.

Hayley Frank led the Tigers (4-13, 1-3), who had won seven-straight in the series, with 19 points and Aijha Blackwell had 18. Hannah Schuchts grabbed 12 rebounds, a career-high. Mizzou shot 36.5% and had 18 turnovers.

There were 54 fouls in the game, including four technicals, and the teams combined to shoot 56 free throws.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

