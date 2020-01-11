Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

January 11, 2020 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUQUESNE (14-2)

Carry 3-9 3-5 11, M.Hughes 4-9 4-5 12, Austin 2-3 0-0 6, Weathers 6-11 1-3 13, Dunn-Martin 4-7 0-0 12, Steele 2-6 5-6 9, Norman 1-4 0-0 3, Buckley 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 13-19 66.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-10)

Nelson 6-14 1-5 14, Potter 3-7 0-2 7, Battle 6-15 2-2 20, Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Jack 0-3 0-0 0, Toro 4-5 0-0 8, Paar 3-4 0-0 6, Stallings 0-1 2-2 2, Offurum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 5-11 61.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 9-19 (Dunn-Martin 4-5, Austin 2-3, Carry 2-4, Norman 1-3, M.Hughes 0-1, Miller 0-1, Steele 0-2), George Washington 8-26 (Battle 6-15, Potter 1-1, Nelson 1-5, Harris 0-2, Jack 0-3). Rebounds_Duquesne 36 (Weathers 10), George Washington 28 (Battle 10). Assists_Duquesne 14 (Dunn-Martin 4), George Washington 16 (Potter 9). Total Fouls_Duquesne 11, George Washington 18. A_2,302 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program