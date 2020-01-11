Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

DUQUESNE (14-2)

Carry 3-9 3-5 11, M.Hughes 4-9 4-5 12, Austin 2-3 0-0 6, Weathers 6-11 1-3 13, Dunn-Martin 4-7 0-0 12, Steele 2-6 5-6 9, Norman 1-4 0-0 3, Buckley 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 13-19 66.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-10)

Nelson 6-14 1-5 14, Potter 3-7 0-2 7, Battle 6-15 2-2 20, Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Jack 0-3 0-0 0, Toro 4-5 0-0 8, Paar 3-4 0-0 6, Stallings 0-1 2-2 2, Offurum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 5-11 61.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 9-19 (Dunn-Martin 4-5, Austin 2-3, Carry 2-4, Norman 1-3, M.Hughes 0-1, Miller 0-1, Steele 0-2), George Washington 8-26 (Battle 6-15, Potter 1-1, Nelson 1-5, Harris 0-2, Jack 0-3). Rebounds_Duquesne 36 (Weathers 10), George Washington 28 (Battle 10). Assists_Duquesne 14 (Dunn-Martin 4), George Washington 16 (Potter 9). Total Fouls_Duquesne 11, George Washington 18. A_2,302 (5,000).

