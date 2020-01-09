Listen Live Sports

Duquesne, GW meet in conference play

January 9, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Duquesne (13-2, 3-0) vs. George Washington (6-9, 0-2)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Duquesne in an A10 matchup. Duquesne beat Saint Joseph’s by 18 in its last outing. George Washington lost 63-58 to Saint Louis in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Armel Potter, Jamison Battle and Jameer Nelson Jr. have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Potter has directly created 50 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: George Washington is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Duquesne is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Dukes are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 40 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

