Duquesne, St. Joe’s meet in conference play

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Duquesne (12-2, 2-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (3-11, 0-2)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Joseph’s in an A10 matchup. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. Duquesne beat Davidson by seven, while Saint Joseph’s is coming off of an 80-67 home loss against Dayton.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly has averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Lorenzo Edwards has put up 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and three blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Daly has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 71: Saint Joseph’s is 0-11 when its offense scores 71 points or fewer. Duquesne is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 71 or fewer points and has allowed 68.7 points per game over its last three.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 84 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams. The Hawks have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

