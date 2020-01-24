Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dutch motorbike racer dies 8 days after Dakar Rally crash

January 24, 2020 6:49 am
 
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch motorcycle racer Edwin Straver died eight days after crashing in the Dakar Rally, race organizers said Friday.

Straver is the second racer to die as a result of injuries sustained in this year’s edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

The 48-year-old Straver suffered serious injuries when he crashed on Jan. 16 during the rally’s penultimate stage. He was resuscitated by a medical team and airlifted to a hospital in Riyadh before being flown back to the Netherlands.

“The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin’s family and friends,” organizers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Another motorbike rider, Paulo Gonçalves of Portugal, fell and suffered cardiac arrest about halfway through the 546-kilometer (339-mile) seventh stage.

Gonçalves was the first competitor to die in the Dakar Rally, the world’s toughest rally, since Polish motorcyclist Michal Hernik in 2015 in Argentina. Two non-competitors were killed in 2016 in crashes with vehicles.

Straver was taking part in his third Dakar Rally. He won the Original by Motel class in 2019.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in