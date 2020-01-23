E. Illinois 95, UT Martin 83

UT MARTIN (5-13)

Dove 10-14 6-7 27, Hawthorne 2-12 4-4 8, Stewart 8-19 6-7 27, Thomas 4-7 5-6 13, Sertovic 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Polla 1-3 2-4 4, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0, Aguiar 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 25-30 83.

E. ILLINOIS (10-9)

Dixon 7-8 6-8 20, Wallace 8-11 2-4 22, M.Smith 6-12 2-3 17, Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, S.Smith 3-8 4-4 10, Matlock 3-7 0-0 6, Skipper-Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Charles 1-4 2-3 5, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 19-26 95.

Halftime_E. Illinois 57-37. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 6-19 (Stewart 5-11, Dove 1-1, Harris 0-1, Sertovic 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Hawthorne 0-4), E. Illinois 8-24 (Wallace 4-4, M.Smith 3-9, Charles 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Matlock 0-2, S.Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_Stewart, Matlock. Rebounds_UT Martin 31 (Dove 8), E. Illinois 28 (Dixon 9). Assists_UT Martin 7 (Stewart 4), E. Illinois 22 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_UT Martin 21, E. Illinois 18. A_1,725 (5,400).

