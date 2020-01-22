Listen Live Sports

E. Illinois looks for home win vs UTM

January 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

UT Martin (5-12, 1-5) vs. Eastern Illinois (9-9, 2-4)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks for its fifth straight win over UT Martin at Lantz Arena. The last victory for the Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois was a 75-73 win on Feb. 19, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: George Dixon is putting up 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Dixon is Josiah Wallace, who is producing 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Skyhawks have been led by Parker Stewart, who is averaging 19.6 points and four rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Skyhawks have allowed just 84.3 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 88.1 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has directly created 42 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 31 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 9-2 when they exceed 69 points. The Skyhawks are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 5-3 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over the past three games.

RECENT GAMES: UT Martin has averaged only 74.2 points per game over its last five games. The Skyhawks are giving up 83.4 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

