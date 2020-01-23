E. Kentucky 81, Jacksonville St. 77

E. KENTUCKY (8-12)

Moreno 1-2 1-2 4, T.King 9-16 0-2 18, Cruickshank 5-8 0-0 15, Brown 8-20 7-8 24, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Hobbs 3-6 0-1 6, Carmical 1-2 0-0 3, Balogun 1-1 0-0 2, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 8-13 81.

JACKSONVILLE ST. (8-12)

Cook 3-5 1-2 9, Harden 4-8 5-6 13, Henry 3-7 0-0 7, Cross 10-15 0-0 20, St. Hilaire 2-6 2-2 6, Ware 4-8 2-3 13, Hudson 1-1 0-0 2, Roub 2-3 0-0 4, Welsch 1-1 0-1 3, Zeliznak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 10-14 77.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 42-38. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 11-21 (Cruickshank 5-8, Anderson 2-5, Carmical 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Brown 1-3), Jacksonville St. 7-19 (Ware 3-7, Cook 2-2, Welsch 1-1, Henry 1-3, Harden 0-1, Roub 0-1, St. Hilaire 0-4). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 22 (T.King 9), Jacksonville St. 33 (Henry 8). Assists_E. Kentucky 11 (Cruickshank 3), Jacksonville St. 21 (Cook 6). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 16, Jacksonville St. 12. A_1,046 (5,300).

