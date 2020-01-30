Listen Live Sports

E. Kentucky 99, UT Martin 86

January 30, 2020 9:52 pm
 
UT MARTIN (6-14)

Stewart 6-18 5-7 18, Thomas 4-9 3-4 11, Harris 4-8 0-0 10, Dove 11-16 12-12 35, Sertovic 3-8 0-0 8, Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0, Polla 1-1 2-2 4, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 22-25 86.

E. KENTUCKY (10-12)

Taylor 9-17 4-4 27, Cruickshank 1-4 2-2 4, Brown 9-14 2-3 22, Hobbs 1-5 0-0 2, T.King 9-11 4-4 22, Moreno 2-6 2-2 6, Anderson 2-7 0-0 6, Balogun 1-2 5-5 7, Carmical 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-68 19-20 99.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 57-37. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 6-21 (Harris 2-3, Sertovic 2-7, Dove 1-3, Stewart 1-7, Thomas 0-1), E. Kentucky 10-27 (Taylor 5-9, Brown 2-5, Anderson 2-6, Carmical 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Moreno 0-1, Cruickshank 0-3). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_UT Martin 33 (Dove 9), E. Kentucky 27 (Moreno 8). Assists_UT Martin 13 (Thomas 5), E. Kentucky 21 (Cruickshank 6). Total Fouls_UT Martin 19, E. Kentucky 19. A_2,373 (6,500).

