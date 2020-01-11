Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

E. Kentucky uses foul line to outlast SIU-Edwardsville

January 11, 2020 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown scored 20 points and Lachlan Anderson added 14 — both off the bench to lead Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-72 on Saturday.

Michael Moreno added 14 and Tre King 12.

Zeke Moore’s 3-point play with 23 seconds brought SIU-Edwardsville within 74-72. After being intentionally fouled, Russhard Cruickshank made two foul shots for a four-point lead. Shamar Wright missed a 3-point attempt with nine seconds to go, Brown grabbed the rebound and made two from the line to end it.

The Colonels (5-11, 2-1 Ohio Valley) took the lead for good when Anderson made a pair of foul shots with 12:10 remaining for a 57-56 lead. SIU-Edwardsville (4-12, 1-2) led 42-40 at halftime.

Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky made 27 of 35 (77.1%) from the foul line and committed just 10 turnovers.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Tyresse Williford led the Cougars with 20 points, Zeke Moore 17 and Brandon Jackson and Cameron Williams 10 apiece.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program