E. Michigan looks to end streak vs Ball State

Ball State (9-7, 2-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (10-6, 0-3)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to six games. Eastern Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 68-61 on March 5, 2019. Ball State fell short in a 75-60 game at Akron on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Boubacar Toure has put up 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.6 points.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 24.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 60.8 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cardinals. Eastern Michigan has 32 assists on 63 field goals (50.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Ball State has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.1 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.