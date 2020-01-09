E. Michigan looks to end streak vs N. Illinois

Eastern Michigan (10-5, 0-2) vs. Northern Illinois (8-7, 1-1)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Eastern Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 68-61 on March 5, 2019. Northern Illinois lost 68-67 to Central Michigan in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively scored 50 percent of all Northern Illinois points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Eastern Michigan, Ty Groce, Boubacar Toure and Chris Barnes have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: German has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Eastern Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-5 when fewer than four Eagles players score in double-figures.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Michigan has lost its last three road games, scoring 55 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.7 percent of all possessions, the third-best rate in the country. Northern Illinois has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 15 games (ranking the Huskies 304th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.