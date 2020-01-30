Listen Live Sports

E. Michigan looks to end streak vs Toledo

January 30, 2020
 
Toledo (11-10, 3-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (10-10, 0-7)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Eastern Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 68-61 on March 5, 2019. Toledo fell short in an 83-70 game at home to Kent State on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Eastern Michigan’s Boubacar Toure has averaged 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while Ty Groce has put up 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals. For the Rockets, Marreon Jackson has averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds and 6.2 assists while Luke Knapke has put up 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has accounted for 25 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 51.7 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rockets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Michigan has an assist on 19 of 65 field goals (29.2 percent) over its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.1 percent of all possessions, the eighth-best rate among Division I teams. Toledo has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 21 games (ranking the Rockets 291st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

