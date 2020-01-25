Listen Live Sports

E. Washington 81, S. Utah 78, OT

January 25, 2020 7:27 pm
 
S. UTAH (11-7)

Oluyitan 3-5 2-2 10, Fausett 2-8 0-0 4, Marin 2-5 0-0 5, Knight 5-11 4-4 14, Morgan 7-17 6-6 22, Long 4-9 0-1 8, Adams 5-10 1-3 11, Butler 1-2 2-4 4, Hoppo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 15-20 78.

E. WASHINGTON (12-6)

Peatling 11-16 7-11 30, Perry 2-3 0-0 5, Aiken 3-10 2-3 11, Magnuson 3-12 1-2 9, Rouse 2-4 0-0 5, Davison 4-10 2-5 11, T.Groves 2-3 1-2 5, Robertson 0-0 1-2 1, J.Groves 1-2 1-2 4, Mohamed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-27 81.

Halftime_S. Utah 40-38. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 5-14 (Oluyitan 2-3, Morgan 2-4, Marin 1-3, Fausett 0-4), E. Washington 10-27 (Aiken 3-8, Magnuson 2-6, Peatling 1-1, J.Groves 1-2, Perry 1-2, Rouse 1-3, Davison 1-4, T.Groves 0-1). Fouled Out_Fausett, Adams, Aiken. Rebounds_S. Utah 42 (Morgan, Long, Adams 8), E. Washington 33 (Peatling 11). Assists_S. Utah 11 (Knight, Long 4), E. Washington 18 (Peatling, Rouse 5). Total Fouls_S. Utah 24, E. Washington 19. A_1,561 (6,000).

