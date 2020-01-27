E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 84, OT

N. COLORADO (12-7)

Radebaugh 7-20 1-2 17, Harris 5-12 1-1 15, Hume 4-12 0-0 8, Johnson 2-4 2-2 8, Edwards 1-6 8-11 10, Jockuch 7-9 2-5 16, Smoots 3-9 1-2 10, McCobb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-73 15-23 84.

E. WASHINGTON (13-6)

Peatling 9-22 3-3 21, Aiken 8-11 5-6 23, Davison 7-18 3-5 20, Magnuson 3-8 0-0 6, Rouse 2-6 3-4 8, Perry 1-4 0-0 3, Robertson 1-1 0-0 2, T.Groves 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-74 14-18 89.

Halftime_N. Colorado 43-40. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 11-32 (Harris 4-10, Smoots 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Radebaugh 2-7, McCobb 0-1, Hume 0-6), E. Washington 7-17 (Davison 3-5, Aiken 2-4, Perry 1-2, Rouse 1-3, Peatling 0-1, Magnuson 0-2). Fouled Out_Radebaugh, Edwards. Rebounds_N. Colorado 42 (Radebaugh 11), E. Washington 44 (Peatling 22). Assists_N. Colorado 17 (Radebaugh 9), E. Washington 21 (Peatling 7). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 18, E. Washington 19. A_1,481 (6,000).

