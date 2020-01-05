Listen Live Sports

Eagles TE Ertz cleared to play with injured ribs, kidney

January 5, 2020 3:49 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared to play with an injured kidney for the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ertz, the team’s leading receiver with 88 catches for 916 yards, will be in the lineup Sunday. He injured his ribs and kidneys in a win two weeks ago against Dallas. Ertz was recently selected for his third straight Pro Bowl.

The Eagles will again play without right tackle Lane Johnson, who has a sprained ankle. Matt Pryor will make his first NFL start in place of the star offensive lineman.

Other inactives for the Eagles are: quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, running back Elijah Holyfield, defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive end Genard Avery and guard Sua Opeta.

The Seahawks get playmaking safety Quandre Diggs back after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 15.

Seattle’s inactives include: wide receiver Malik Turner, wide receiver Jaron Brown, defensive end L.J. Collier, tackle Duane Brown, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and guard Mike Iupati.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

