East Carolina 81, Tulane 62

TULANE (10-9)

Thompson 4-13 6-14 14, Lawson 4-11 0-0 8, Thomas 7-12 0-0 19, Hightower 4-10 2-2 12, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 2-8 2-3 7, Zhang 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Ali 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 10-19 62.

EAST CAROLINA (9-11)

Gardner 8-11 11-15 27, Newton 4-10 4-6 13, Miles 7-12 0-0 21, Baruti 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson-White 1-2 3-4 6, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 1-4 1-2 3, Suggs 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Umstead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 19-27 81.

Halftime_East Carolina 40-19. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 8-23 (Thomas 5-8, Hightower 2-2, Walker 1-4, Zhang 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Russell 0-2, Thompson 0-4), East Carolina 10-19 (Miles 7-9, Baruti 1-2, Robinson-White 1-2, Newton 1-4, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Tulane 28 (Thompson 13), East Carolina 40 (Gardner 13). Assists_Tulane 10 (Lawson 4), East Carolina 22 (Newton 6). Total Fouls_Tulane 17, East Carolina 18. A_4,817 (8,000).

