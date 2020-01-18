Listen Live Sports

Eaton helps Arkansas State rally past Coastal Carolina 80-75

January 18, 2020 5:19 pm
 
1 min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Eaton scored 20 points and in the final 97 seconds made six free throws and blocked a shot as Arkansas State came from behind to clip Coastal Carolina 80-75 on Saturday.

Eaton made a trio of 3-pointers and was 7-of-8 at the line for the Red Wolves (13-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) while Jerry Johnson added 17 points and Melo Eggleston and Christian Willis each scored 13.

Arkansas State trailed by 12 in the second half before overcoming a double-digit gap for the sixth time this season.

Keishawn Brewton scored a career-high 32 points with eight 3-pointers to lead the Chanticleers. (11-9, 4-5) Tommy Burton added 16 points with 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Coastal Carolina led 60-48 midway through the second half before the Red Wolves started a comeback with a 14-3 run and a 63-62 lead on a Willis jumper with 5:11 to play. Willis hit a 3 that gave Arkansas State the lead for good, 68-67 with 3:32 to go.

Eaton and Eggleston combined to go 10-for-10 at the line in the last 1:37 to close out the game.

Arkansas State plays South Alabama at home on Thursday. Coastal Carolina plays Appalachian State at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

