Eaton scores 24 to lift Arkansas St. over Troy 76-68 in OT

January 11, 2020 8:06 pm
 
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marquis Eaton tied his season high with 24 points as Arkansas State beat Troy 76-68 in overtime on Saturday.

Caleb Fields had 17 points for Arkansas State (12-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Melo Eggleston added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Canberk Kus had 10 points and six rebounds for the hosts.

The Red Wolves led 28-26 at halftime and were up 61-59 late in the game when Troy’s Darian Adams sank a jumper to tie it 61-all with 22 seconds remaining. The Red Wolves were unable to score again in regulation, forcing the extra period.

In overtime, Fields put the Red Wolves ahead for good, 63-61, on a layup with 4:07 left.

Adams tied a career high with 20 points and had six rebounds for the Trojans (7-11, 3-4). Tahj Small added 11 points. Jakevan Leftridge had seven rebounds.

Arkansas State takes on Appalachian State on the road on Thursday. Troy faces Georgia Southern at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

