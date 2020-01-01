Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

January 1, 2020 2:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0
Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 12 3 2
Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 7 4 1
Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 9 4
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 6 4 2
Quinnipiac 4 3 1 9 18 20 9 7 1
Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 7 0
RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 10 1
Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 10 0
Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 5 13 1
Princeton 0 6 2 2 11 24 2 10 3
St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 13 3
Friday’s Game

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Tuesday’s Game

Yale at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Yale at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time