ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0 Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 12 3 2 Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 7 4 1 Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 9 4 Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 6 4 2 Quinnipiac 4 3 1 9 18 20 9 7 1 Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 7 0 RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 10 1 Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 10 0 Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 5 13 1 Princeton 0 6 2 2 11 24 2 10 3 St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 13 3 Friday’s Game

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

Tuesday’s Game

Yale at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Yale at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m.

