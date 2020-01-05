ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Clarkson 7 2 0 14 26 13 13 4 2 Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 11 1 1 Harvard 6 3 1 13 41 26 7 5 2 Quinnipiac 6 3 1 13 29 22 11 7 1 Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 9 4 Dartmouth 5 3 1 11 24 28 7 5 2 RPI 5 5 1 11 26 25 8 10 1 Union 4 6 0 8 20 23 6 14 1 Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 8 0 Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 11 0 Princeton 0 7 3 3 17 31 2 11 4 St. Lawrence 1 8 0 2 17 38 3 15 3 Friday’s Game

Union 5, St. Lawrence 4, OT

Dartmouth 4, Princeton 3, OT

New Hampshire 4, Yale 1

RPI 3, Clarkson 1

Quinnipiac 6, Harvard 1

Cornell 5, Ohio St. 2

Saturday’s Games

RPI 3, St. Lawrence 0

New Hampshire 5, Brown 1

Harvard 3, Princeton 3, OT

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 2, Union 0

Cornell 2, Providence 2, Providence won shootout

Tuesday’s Game

Yale at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Yale at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m.

