ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|7
|2
|0
|14
|26
|13
|13
|4
|2
|Cornell
|7
|1
|0
|14
|31
|11
|11
|1
|1
|Harvard
|6
|3
|1
|13
|41
|26
|7
|5
|2
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|1
|13
|29
|22
|11
|7
|1
|Colgate
|5
|2
|1
|11
|22
|18
|7
|9
|4
|Dartmouth
|5
|3
|1
|11
|24
|28
|7
|5
|2
|RPI
|5
|5
|1
|11
|26
|25
|8
|10
|1
|Union
|4
|6
|0
|8
|20
|23
|6
|14
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|33
|6
|8
|0
|Brown
|3
|7
|0
|6
|19
|28
|3
|11
|0
|Princeton
|0
|7
|3
|3
|17
|31
|2
|11
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1
|8
|0
|2
|17
|38
|3
|15
|3
|Tuesday’s Games
Yale 3, Vermont 2, OT
Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Harvard vs. Yale at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Union at Yale, 7 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Union at Brown, 7 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
