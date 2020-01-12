ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|9
|2
|0
|18
|33
|16
|15
|4
|2
|Cornell
|8
|1
|1
|17
|37
|14
|12
|1
|2
|Quinnipiac
|7
|4
|1
|15
|34
|29
|12
|8
|1
|Colgate
|6
|3
|1
|13
|25
|23
|8
|10
|4
|Harvard
|6
|3
|1
|13
|41
|26
|8
|5
|2
|RPI
|6
|6
|1
|13
|29
|28
|9
|11
|1
|Dartmouth
|5
|3
|1
|11
|24
|28
|8
|5
|3
|Union
|4
|7
|1
|9
|25
|29
|6
|15
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|33
|6
|9
|0
|Brown
|3
|7
|0
|6
|19
|28
|3
|13
|0
|Princeton
|1
|8
|3
|5
|19
|33
|3
|12
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1
|10
|0
|2
|19
|42
|3
|17
|3
|Friday’s Game
Clarkson 2, Princeton 1
Cornell 3, RPI 0
Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2
Colgate 3, Union 2
Dartmouth 2, Vermont 2
RPI 3, Colgate 0
Arizona St. 3, Brown 1
Cornell 3, Union 3
Princeton 1, St. Lawrence 0, OT
Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 2
Harvard 7, Yale 0
Dartmouth 5, Boston U. 4
Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Union at Yale, 7 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Union at Brown, 7 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
