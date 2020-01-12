Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

January 12, 2020 11:06 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 9 2 0 18 33 16 15 4 2
Cornell 8 1 1 17 37 14 12 1 2
Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 34 29 12 8 1
Colgate 6 3 1 13 25 23 8 10 4
Harvard 6 3 1 13 41 26 8 5 2
RPI 6 6 1 13 29 28 9 11 1
Dartmouth 5 3 1 11 24 28 8 5 3
Union 4 7 1 9 25 29 6 15 1
Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 6 9 0
Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 13 0
Princeton 1 8 3 5 19 33 3 12 4
St. Lawrence 1 10 0 2 19 42 3 17 3
Friday’s Game

Clarkson 2, Princeton 1

Cornell 3, RPI 0

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate 3, Union 2

Advertisement

Dartmouth 2, Vermont 2

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

RPI 3, Colgate 0

Arizona St. 3, Brown 1

Cornell 3, Union 3

Princeton 1, St. Lawrence 0, OT

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 2

Harvard 7, Yale 0

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Dartmouth 5, Boston U. 4

Sunday’s Game

Arizona St. at Brown, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program