ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Clarkson 9 2 0 18 33 16 15 4 2 Cornell 8 1 1 17 37 14 12 1 2 Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 34 29 12 8 1 Colgate 6 3 1 13 25 23 8 10 4 Harvard 6 3 1 13 41 26 8 5 2 RPI 6 6 1 13 29 28 9 11 1 Dartmouth 5 3 1 11 24 28 8 5 3 Union 4 7 1 9 25 29 6 15 1 Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 6 9 0 Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 14 0 Princeton 1 8 3 5 19 33 3 12 4 St. Lawrence 1 10 0 2 19 42 3 17 3 Friday’s Game

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Quinnipiac vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 4 p.m.

Union vs. RPI at Albany, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Yale vs. Sacred Heart at Bridgeport, Conn., 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Quinnipiac vs. Yale or Sacred Heart at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 or 7 p.m.

Yale vs. Quinnipiac or UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 or 7 p.m.

