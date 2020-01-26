Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

January 26, 2020 2:21 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 10 3 0 20 40 22 17 6 2
Cornell 9 1 2 20 41 17 14 1 4
Harvard 7 4 3 17 51 36 9 6 4
Dartmouth 7 4 2 16 35 37 10 6 4
Colgate 6 3 3 15 31 29 8 10 6
Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 34 29 14 8 1
RPI 7 7 1 15 33 33 10 12 2
Yale 6 6 0 12 33 34 8 10 0
Union 4 9 1 9 27 37 6 17 3
Brown 4 8 0 8 23 33 4 15 0
Princeton 1 8 3 5 19 33 3 12 4
St. Lawrence 1 12 0 2 21 48 3 19 3
Friday’s Game

Clarkson 2, Arizona St. 1, OT

Harvard 3, Colgate 3, OT

Cornell 3, Dartmouth 2

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 1, Cornell 1, OT

Arizona St. 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Dartmouth 3, Colgate 3, OT

Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2

Sunday’s Games

Yale vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Quinnipiac at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Dartmouth at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

