ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|10
|3
|0
|20
|40
|22
|17
|6
|2
|Cornell
|9
|1
|2
|20
|41
|17
|14
|1
|4
|Harvard
|7
|4
|3
|17
|51
|36
|9
|6
|4
|Dartmouth
|7
|4
|2
|16
|35
|37
|10
|6
|4
|Colgate
|6
|3
|3
|15
|31
|29
|8
|10
|6
|Quinnipiac
|7
|4
|1
|15
|34
|29
|14
|8
|1
|RPI
|7
|7
|1
|15
|33
|33
|10
|12
|2
|Yale
|6
|6
|0
|12
|33
|34
|8
|10
|0
|Union
|4
|9
|1
|9
|27
|37
|6
|17
|3
|Brown
|4
|8
|0
|8
|23
|33
|4
|15
|0
|Princeton
|1
|8
|3
|5
|19
|33
|3
|12
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1
|12
|0
|2
|21
|48
|3
|19
|3
|Friday’s Game
Clarkson 2, Arizona St. 1, OT
Harvard 3, Colgate 3, OT
Cornell 3, Dartmouth 2
Harvard 1, Cornell 1, OT
Arizona St. 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Dartmouth 3, Colgate 3, OT
Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2
Yale vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Quinnipiac at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at RPI, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.
Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.
Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
