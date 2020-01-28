ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Clarkson 10 3 0 20 40 22 17 6 2 Cornell 9 1 2 20 41 17 14 1 4 Harvard 7 4 3 17 51 36 9 6 4 Dartmouth 7 4 2 16 35 37 10 6 4 Colgate 6 3 3 15 31 29 8 10 6 Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 34 29 14 9 1 RPI 7 7 1 15 33 33 10 12 2 Yale 6 6 0 12 33 34 9 10 0 Union 4 9 1 9 27 37 6 17 3 Brown 4 8 0 8 23 33 4 15 0 Princeton 1 8 3 5 19 33 3 12 4 St. Lawrence 1 12 0 2 21 48 3 19 3 Friday’s Game

Dartmouth at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Union, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

