The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

January 3, 2020 9:19 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 33 23 10 0 0 46 135 111
Brampton 33 19 12 2 0 40 125 103
Reading 32 18 10 4 0 40 113 108
Adirondack 37 13 15 4 5 35 109 131
Maine 29 16 12 0 1 33 93 100
Worcester 31 10 19 2 0 22 88 118
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 29 23 2 3 1 50 104 62
Florida 31 19 8 2 2 42 110 80
Greenville 34 16 17 0 1 33 108 119
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113
Norfolk 34 10 21 3 0 23 84 125
Jacksonville 29 9 16 4 0 22 75 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 33 20 8 5 0 45 102 85
Toledo 30 18 9 3 0 39 118 92
Fort Wayne 32 15 12 5 0 35 119 120
Wheeling 31 15 12 4 0 34 98 102
Indy 32 16 15 1 0 33 101 90
Kalamazoo 30 12 15 3 0 27 95 122
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 35 23 6 5 1 52 134 109
Idaho 34 19 10 3 2 43 98 95
Utah 31 17 9 4 1 39 109 85
Rapid City 31 17 11 3 0 37 93 95
Wichita 36 15 15 6 0 36 103 130
Kansas City 33 15 16 2 0 32 108 108
Tulsa 34 13 18 2 1 29 106 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 3, Norfolk 0

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1, OT

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Maine, 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

