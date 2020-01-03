All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 33 23 10 0 0 46 135 111 Brampton 33 19 12 2 0 40 125 103 Reading 33 18 11 4 0 40 114 112 Maine 30 17 12 0 1 35 98 103 Adirondack 37 13 15 4 5 35 109 131 Worcester 32 11 19 2 0 24 92 119 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 30 23 3 3 1 50 104 63 Florida 32 20 8 2 2 44 111 80 Greenville 35 17 17 0 1 35 113 122 Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85 Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113 Norfolk 35 10 22 3 0 23 87 130 Jacksonville 30 9 17 4 0 22 78 105 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 33 20 8 5 0 45 102 85 Toledo 31 19 9 3 0 41 124 94 Fort Wayne 32 15 12 5 0 35 119 120 Wheeling 31 15 12 4 0 34 98 102 Indy 32 16 15 1 0 33 101 90 Kalamazoo 31 12 16 3 0 27 97 128 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 35 23 6 5 1 52 134 109 Idaho 34 19 10 3 2 43 98 95 Utah 31 17 9 4 1 39 109 85 Rapid City 31 17 11 3 0 37 93 95 Wichita 36 15 15 6 0 36 103 130 Kansas City 33 15 16 2 0 32 108 108 Tulsa 34 13 18 2 1 29 106 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 3, Norfolk 0

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1, OT

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Florida 1, South Carolina 0

Maine 5, Jacksonville 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Maine, 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

